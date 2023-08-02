iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on August 7th

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1572 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.