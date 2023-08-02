Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. 51job reissued an initiates rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

BG opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. Bunge has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.17.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

