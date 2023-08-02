Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $6.76 Per Share

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.84. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $451.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.51 and its 200 day moving average is $465.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

