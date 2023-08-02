Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $27.44.
About Wintrust Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wintrust Financial
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- How to Invest in Esports
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.