Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

