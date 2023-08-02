iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on August 7th

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4674 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 453.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

