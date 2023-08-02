First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.15

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 118820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.