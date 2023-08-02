First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.15

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 118820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

