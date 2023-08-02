Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.53

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.53 and last traded at $78.46, with a volume of 28337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.19.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.15.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

