Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lowered by Zacks Research

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on JBHT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $203.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $206.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total value of $100,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares in the company, valued at $143,469.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,469.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,102 shares of company stock worth $2,313,554. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,163,000 after buying an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

