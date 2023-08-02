Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.59 billion-$17.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.42 billion.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TT opened at $199.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.96. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.25.

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,863,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,061,000 after acquiring an additional 471,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

