California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 57992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on California Resources from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

California Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in California Resources by 41.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

