Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.56

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 1103168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Vistra Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Insider Activity

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $59,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $50,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Vistra by 9,938.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

