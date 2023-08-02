Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

MDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

MDC opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.41. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 9.23.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 665.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 621.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $763,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $763,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,704,930 shares of company stock valued at $74,738,286 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

