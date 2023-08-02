Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSBI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $516.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Articles

