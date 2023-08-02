Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

