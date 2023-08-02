Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $54.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NFBK opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after purchasing an additional 91,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,022,000 after acquiring an additional 48,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

