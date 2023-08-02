Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.62. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after acquiring an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after buying an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,580,000 after acquiring an additional 285,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

