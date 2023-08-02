DA Davidson Comments on OP Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.
OP Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %
OPBK opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.60. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Brian Choi bought 7,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $60,082.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,284,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brian Choi bought 7,363 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $60,082.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,284,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yong Sin Shin purchased 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,131.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 487,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
OP Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.
About OP Bancorp
OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OP Bancorp
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.