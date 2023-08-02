DA Davidson Comments on OP Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

OPBK opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.60. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian Choi bought 7,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $60,082.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,284,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brian Choi bought 7,363 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $60,082.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,284,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yong Sin Shin purchased 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,131.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 487,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

