Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE PMT opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $130,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.