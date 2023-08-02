PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 51.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,080,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,478 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 507.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,821,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,647,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 588.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,025,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 876,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.38%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

