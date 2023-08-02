TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

TRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BWS Financial started coverage on TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TriMas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TriMas Price Performance

TRS opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $233.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.81 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,190.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 3.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after buying an additional 55,541 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TriMas by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

