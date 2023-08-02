Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Issued By KeyCorp

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.9 %

X stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.