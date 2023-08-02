Summit Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.44. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

