FirstService Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstService in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get FirstService alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from C$165.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$209.38 on Wednesday. FirstService has a one year low of C$152.30 and a one year high of C$212.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$194.22.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.