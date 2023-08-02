Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.44) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($7.77) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

