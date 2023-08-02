Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.62. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $20.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.99 EPS.

MUSA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $303.33 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $323.40. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.67.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 56.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

