Zacks Research Weighs in on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BUD. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

