Pembina Pipeline Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. CSFB upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.92.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$41.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$39.70 and a 52-week high of C$49.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.06). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.