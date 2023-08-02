Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Issued By Cormark

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EQB in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $10.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

EQB Trading Down 0.3 %

EQB stock opened at C$77.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.86. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$79.34.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. EQB had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also

