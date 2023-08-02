Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE:TREX opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 29.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

