Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Reduced by Capital One Financial (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.47 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.16 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 32.46%.

Ovintiv Trading Up 2.4 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$62.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.47. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$43.23 and a one year high of C$78.44.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.