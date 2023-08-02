Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reduced by Analyst

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Victory Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VCTR. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 57,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,947,546.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,219,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,629,241.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739 in the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

