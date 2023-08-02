FirstEnergy Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after purchasing an additional 177,489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,976,000 after acquiring an additional 210,690 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.