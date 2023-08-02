Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $13.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,407 shares of company stock worth $1,779,835 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 223,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 144.1% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

