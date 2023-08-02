New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

NYCB stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after purchasing an additional 336,233 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after buying an additional 1,829,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,323,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,384,000 after buying an additional 2,166,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

