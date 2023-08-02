OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on August 11th

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

OneMain has increased its dividend payment by an average of 56.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. OneMain has a payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

OneMain Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 47,351 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 3,608.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in OneMain by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in OneMain by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

