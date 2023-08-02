Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

AMAL stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $596.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Maryann Bruce purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $29,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,832.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. State Street Corp increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 370,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 285,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,467,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 178,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 104,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

