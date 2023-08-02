Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.61.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cinemark by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.