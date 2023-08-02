Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 11,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,005 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 25.97. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

