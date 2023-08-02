Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

