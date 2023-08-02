Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,183 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 264,769 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 14.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

