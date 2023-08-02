Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

