Ardmore Shipping’s (ASC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASC. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.27 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 44.35% and a net margin of 37.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,510,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after purchasing an additional 219,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after buying an additional 237,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 318,770 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

