Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.83.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $153.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $282.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Generac will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

