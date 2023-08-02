Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $34.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after buying an additional 2,359,924 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,178,000 after buying an additional 533,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 262,250 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

