Halliburton’s (HAL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $45.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.47.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,183. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.