National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.57.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 30.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in National Instruments by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $15,880,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 314.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

