Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LILM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Trading Down 1.5 %

LILM opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

About Lilium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 29.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lilium by 126.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lilium by 250.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Lilium by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 328,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.