Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LILM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Lilium Trading Down 1.5 %
LILM opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
