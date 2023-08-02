Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MLVF stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.