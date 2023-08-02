Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of MLVF stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.45.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%.
As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.
