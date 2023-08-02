NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.87.

NuVasive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after acquiring an additional 114,124 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 289,913 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

