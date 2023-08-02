LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LPTH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

